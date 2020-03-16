LOCAL RESTAURANTS & BARS OFFERING CURBSIDE OR DELIVERY SERVICE

CURBSIDE PICK-UP / CARRY-OUT / DRIVE THRU
- American Legion Post 32 and the Mess Hall Restaurant will be open for business, including Friday’s Walleye and Catfish. For more info go to their Facebook page here!
- Anchors Away order online and pick up at 518 E. Capital
- Arlington’s at 210 Broadway – menu online
- Augie’s Front Burner at 109 S. 5th St during limited hours at 217-544-6979 – menu
- Buzz Bomb options from the tap room including package beer, growlers, gift cards, and merchandise- pick up at 406 E Adams on Fridays 2-8pm & Saturdays 12-6pm
- Cafe Moxo – order online
- Coopers Streatside offering take and bakes available for pick-up Tuesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. & 3-5 p.m.curbside.
- Darcy’s Pint will be doing curbside pick up 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon. – Sat. Call 217-492-8800 to order.
- Dublin Pub will be doing curbside service from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Please go to their website for a full menu and call with your orders 217-793-6871.
- Engrained Brewery & Restaurant – 1120 W. Lincolnshire Blvd, Springfield, IL 62711
- Head West Subs at 530 E. Capitol Ave – order online for pick up
- Hickory River Smokehouse available for pickup or delivery
- Jungle Jim’s Cafe at 1923 Peoria Road will be open for Curb Service from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 217-789-6173.
- Keefners – Offering curbside & carryout and delivery within 1 mile. Call 217-546-1941.
- La Piazza open during lunch Tues. – Sun. 11am – 2pm and dinner 2pm – 7pm – menu here and call for pick up at 217-572-1442
- Long Nine Junction at 5 W. Old State Capitol Plaza – menu on Facebook and call (217) 210-2400
- Obed & Isaac’s Microbrewery & Eatery – Offering curbside pick-up and $1.00 off growlers (32 oz. Can) during the closure.
- Papa Franks Italian Restaurant is offering carry-out and delivery for both lunch and dinner. Call 217-679-8700. MENU
- Pasta House Co. is offering curbside service from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Order online or call 217-546-9880.
- Penn Station East Coast Subs WEST and NORTH will still be offering their carry-out service with their menu link here! Call the WEST location at 217-670-0389 and the NORTH location is 217-679-0057
- Sangamo Club – members can order carryout by phone from 10 am – 6 pm daily (menu via direct daily email)
- Shepp’s Bar & Grill in New Berlin will be doing curb side pick up only for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner from 5-8.
Please call 217-488-6363 to place your order.
- Steak N’ Shake in Springfield, Taylorville and Jacksonville will have their drive-thru open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. and you can call ahead for carry-out. Full Menu available HERE and numbers are as follows: Wabash: 217-787-0392, S. Dirksen 217-529-5823, Conestoga Drive: 217-698-9439, Taylorville: 217-777-1767 and Jacksonville: 217-245-9422. Also available to order online at all Springfield and Jacksonville locations (Taylorville excluded)
- Uncle Monkey’s in Illiopolis delivery & pickup 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday
- VELE order online and pick up at 524 E. Monroe
DELIVERY
- Arlington’s – via UberEats
- Cafe Moxo – order online – $30 minimum gets you free delivery
- Custom Cup – order online
- Head West Subs – order online
- Hickory River Smokehouse menu
- La Piazza via Mr. Delivery
- Maldaners – via GrubHub
- Osaka –order online
- Uncle Monkey’s in Illiopolis – delivery 4-9 p.m.
Don’t see your business listed? E-mail taylorbrown@neuhoffmedia.com