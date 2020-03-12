Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates in Central Illinois

UPDATE 3/18: 6:15 a.m.

Illinois bars, restaurants to close beginning March 16 thru March 30 due to COVID-19. Restaurants will still be allowed to hold drive-thru and curbside pickups.

Sangamon County Confirmed Cases: 4

The first Illinois death from the Coronavirus has been confirmed

EVENTS

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is limiting the number of people at events. Indoor & Outdoor events are limited to 250 people or less.

UIS PAC event DETAILS

Peoria Civic Center: Baby Shark Live, Foreigner, Blue Man Group and Aaron Lewis POSTPONED

Public events planned at the ALPLM through April 10 are CANCELED and additional events may be canceled as circumstances warrant.

BOS Center Cancellations: DETAILS

Springfield Figure Skating Club has postponed all performance of Spotlight on Ice schedule for March 21 and 22 (3/14)

Urbana School District 116 Parent-Teacher conferences to be held over the phone

MacMurray College to extend spring break due to coronavirus to March 23

Lake Land College extends its spring break to March 23

Danville Area Community College extends its spring break to March 30

Lincoln Land Community College extends spring break to March 23, will have online classes afterward

LLCC’s Health Care Expo on April 7 has been postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as possible.

SPORTS

The Illinois High School Association has canceled the remainder of winter tournaments Also canceled are scholastic bowl, drama & group interpretation, music, debate, and journalism.

Illinois Elementary School Association Volleyball State Series games have been SUSPENDED

Rochester Christian cancels on-campus activities, plans to hold an online service March 15

St. John’s Lutheran Church will Livestream worship on Sundays and Wednesdays

First Christian Church: all activities canceled week of 3/16

Life Foursquare Church is moving services online

Faith Bible Church, Springfield Canceled

STATE OF ILLINOIS

Sangamon County Courts of the 7th Judicial Circuit will be operating at reduced capacity. Until further notice, the following Sangamon County cases and court proceedings are postponed:​

• Civil Jury Trials

• Traffic cases (TR, DT)

• Misdemeanor cases (CM)

• Probate (P)

• Small Claims (SC)

• Family Court (F,D)

• Child Support

• Law magistrate (LM, L)

• Juvenile cases (except as outlined below)

• Marriages

Illinois Statehouse: tours and events CANCELED

Illinois State Museum: tours and events CANCELED

Jesse White Announces Closure of All Driver Services Facilities Effective March 17 Through March 31 Expiration dates to be extended 30 days

HOSPITALS

Memorial Health Systems: Patients at their Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, and Lincoln hospitals will only be allowed 2 visitors at a time, and visitors must be over 18.

AMEREN

In response to the economic hardships that our residential and business customers may experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective today, Ameren Illinois will suspend service disconnections and forgive late payment fees for non-payment through at least May 1.

Elections

Liberty Village of Clinton closed to all but essential personnel

Governor’s Mansion closed to tours and events

Saint Joseph’s Home of Springfield closed to visitors

Kidzeum closed until District 186 reopens KIDZEUM ONLINE LEARNING



Lincoln Memorial Garden Nature Center will be closed to the public, hiking trails will remain open

Lincoln Home National Historic Site’s Publicly Accessible Buildings Are

Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice. Updates HERE

