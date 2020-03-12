Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates in Central Illinois

UPDATE 3/18: 6:15 a.m.

Illinois bars, restaurants to close beginning March 16 thru March 30 due to COVID-19. Restaurants will still be allowed to hold drive-thru and curbside pickups.

Sangamon County Confirmed Cases: 4

TOTAL ILLINOIS CONFIRMED CASES: 160

The first Illinois death from the Coronavirus has been confirmed

EVENTS

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is limiting the number of people at events. Indoor & Outdoor events are limited to 250 people or less. 

  • UIS PAC event DETAILS
  • Peoria Civic Center: Baby Shark Live, Foreigner, Blue Man Group and Aaron Lewis POSTPONED
  • Public events planned at the ALPLM through April 10 are CANCELED and additional events may be canceled as circumstances warrant.
  • BOS Center Cancellations: DETAILS
  • Springfield Figure Skating Club has postponed all performance of Spotlight on Ice schedule for March 21 and 22 (3/14)

SCHOOLS

 

SPORTS

  • The Illinois High School Association has canceled the remainder of winter tournaments Also canceled are scholastic bowl, drama & group interpretation, music, debate, and journalism.
  • Illinois Elementary School Association Volleyball State Series games have been SUSPENDED

PLACES OF WORSHIP

STATE OF ILLINOIS

  • Sangamon County Courts of the 7th Judicial Circuit will be operating at reduced capacity.
    • Until further notice, the following Sangamon County cases and court proceedings are postponed:​
      • Civil Jury Trials
      • Traffic cases (TR, DT)
      • Misdemeanor cases (CM)
      • Probate (P)
      • Small Claims (SC)
      • Family Court (F,D)
      • Child Support
      • Law magistrate (LM, L)
      • Juvenile cases (except as outlined below)
      • Marriages
  • Illinois Statehouse: tours and events CANCELED
  • Illinois State Museum: tours and events CANCELED
  • Jesse White Announces Closure of All Driver Services Facilities Effective March 17 Through March 31 Expiration dates to be extended 30 days

HOSPITALS

  • Memorial Health Systems: Patients at their Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, and Lincoln hospitals will only be allowed 2 visitors at a time, and visitors must be over 18.

AMEREN

  • In response to the economic hardships that our residential and business customers may experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective today, Ameren Illinois will suspend service disconnections and forgive late payment fees for non-payment through at least May 1.

Elections

Closed To Visitors

Do you know of a cancellation or change that isn’t listed? Let us know! E-mail taylorbrown@neuhoffmedia.com, or call 217-528-3033.

 

 

FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share