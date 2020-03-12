Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates in Central Illinois

UPDATE 3/18: 6:15 a.m.
Illinois bars, restaurants to close beginning March 16 thru March 30 due to COVID-19. Restaurants will still be allowed to hold drive-thru and curbside pickups.
Sangamon County Confirmed Cases: 4
TOTAL ILLINOIS CONFIRMED CASES: 160
The first Illinois death from the Coronavirus has been confirmed
EVENTS
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is limiting the number of people at events. Indoor & Outdoor events are limited to 250 people or less.
- UIS PAC event DETAILS
- Peoria Civic Center: Baby Shark Live, Foreigner, Blue Man Group and Aaron Lewis POSTPONED
- Public events planned at the ALPLM through April 10 are CANCELED and additional events may be canceled as circumstances warrant.
- BOS Center Cancellations: DETAILS
- Springfield Figure Skating Club has postponed all performance of Spotlight on Ice schedule for March 21 and 22 (3/14)
SCHOOLS
- All Illinois schools, public and private, will close through the end of March
- Parkland College: Moving classes online
- U of I: Moving classes online for Urbana-Champaign, Springfield, and Chicago campuses
- University of Illinois extends spring break until March 23
- EIU extends spring break until March 29, moves classes online
- Urbana School District 116 Parent-Teacher conferences to be held over the phone
- MacMurray College to extend spring break due to coronavirus to March 23
- Lake Land College extends its spring break to March 23
- Danville Area Community College extends its spring break to March 30
- Lincoln Land Community College extends spring break to March 23, will have online classes afterward
-
LLCC’s Health Care Expo on April 7 has been postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as possible.
SPORTS
- The Illinois High School Association has canceled the remainder of winter tournaments Also canceled are scholastic bowl, drama & group interpretation, music, debate, and journalism.
- Illinois Elementary School Association Volleyball State Series games have been SUSPENDED
PLACES OF WORSHIP
- West Side Christian Church to hold online-only worship
- Springfield First United Methodist Church is closed through March 15
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed locations worldwide
- Lakeside Christian Church cancels on-campus activities, plans to hold services online
- Hope Church cancels on-campus services, plans to hold services online
- South Side Christian Church cancels on-site service, plans to hold online services
- Diocese of Peoria cancels public Masses beginning March 14
- Rochester Christian cancels on-campus activities, plans to hold an online service March 15
- St. John’s Lutheran Church will Livestream worship on Sundays and Wednesdays
- First Christian Church: all activities canceled week of 3/16
- Life Foursquare Church is moving services online
- Faith Bible Church, Springfield Canceled
STATE OF ILLINOIS
- Sangamon County Courts of the 7th Judicial Circuit will be operating at reduced capacity.
- Until further notice, the following Sangamon County cases and court proceedings are postponed:
• Civil Jury Trials
• Traffic cases (TR, DT)
• Misdemeanor cases (CM)
• Probate (P)
• Small Claims (SC)
• Family Court (F,D)
• Child Support
• Law magistrate (LM, L)
• Juvenile cases (except as outlined below)
• Marriages
- Until further notice, the following Sangamon County cases and court proceedings are postponed:
- Illinois Statehouse: tours and events CANCELED
- Illinois State Museum: tours and events CANCELED
- Jesse White Announces Closure of All Driver Services Facilities Effective March 17 Through March 31 Expiration dates to be extended 30 days
HOSPITALS
- Memorial Health Systems: Patients at their Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, and Lincoln hospitals will only be allowed 2 visitors at a time, and visitors must be over 18.
AMEREN
- In response to the economic hardships that our residential and business customers may experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective today, Ameren Illinois will suspend service disconnections and forgive late payment fees for non-payment through at least May 1.
Elections
Closed To Visitors
- Scott County Nursing Center closed to all but essential personnel
- ALPLM closing temporarily to protect public health
- Liberty Village of Clinton closed to all but essential personnel
- Governor’s Mansion closed to tours and events
- Saint Joseph’s Home of Springfield closed to visitors
- Kidzeum closed until District 186 reopens
- Illinois casinos will close for 14 days beginning March 16
- Lincoln Memorial Garden Nature Center will be closed to the public, hiking trails will remain open
- Lincoln Home National Historic Site’s Publicly Accessible Buildings Are
Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice. Updates HERE
Do you know of a cancellation or change that isn’t listed? Let us know! E-mail taylorbrown@neuhoffmedia.com, or call 217-528-3033.