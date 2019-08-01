EEO August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Equal Employment Opportunity Program
Annual Report
Neuhoff Media – Springfield LLC
WFMB-AM/WFMB-FM/WCVS-FM/WXAJ-FM
Springfield, Illinois
August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019
Full-Time Vacancies
The following full-time positions were filled during the reporting period:
- Sports Reporter
- Director of Digital Services
Interview Sources
Total Number of Persons Interviewed: 10
Sources of Interviews Conducted:
|Position
|Job Title
|Date Filled
|Applicants Interviewe-Sources-
|Recruitment Sources
Used
|Referral Source of Employee
|1
|Sports Reporter
|8/2/18
|9, 27, 35
|2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, 27, 32, 35
|27
|2
|Director of Digital Sales & Client Services
|5/1/19
|1, 19, 27, 35
|1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 35
|35
Recruitment Sources of Employee Notices
|
1
|
On Air Announcements:
WFMB-FM/AM, WXAJ-FM, WCVS-FM
|3055 S. 4th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
|Kevin O’Dea
217-528-3033
|
2
|Manpower
|2719 W. Monroe Street
Springfield, Il 62704
|Ginette Comstock
217-528-2323
|
3
|Southern Illinois University Broadcast Department
|Woody Hall B204
Carbondale, IL 62901
|Dr. James Scales
|
4
|Rainbow Push Coal
|930 E 50th St.
Chicago, IL 60615
|Tannis Williamson
|
5
|Career Center I.S.U.
|Career Center I.S.U.
Coordinator Student Employment
Campus Box 2520
Normal IL 61790
|Timoteo Asis
|
6
|Parkland College
|2400 W. Bradley Avenue
Champaign, IL 61821
|Sandy Spencer
|
7
|John Wood Community College
|1301 S. 48th Street
Quincy, IL 62305
|Susan Deege
|
8
|NAACP Springfield Branch
|P.O. Box 1524
Springfield, IL 62704
|Rudy Davenport
|
9
|University of IL at Champaign/Urbana
|620 E John
Room 250
Champaign, IL 61820
|Lavonne Nouaofski
|
10
|IL Center for Broadcasting
|55 W 22nd Street
#240
Lombard, IL 60148
|Mike Kendall
|
11
|IL Dept. of Human Services Office
|2435 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
|Donna Ryan
|12
|National Association of Broadcasters Minority & Specialty Services Department
|1771 N Street NW
Washington DC 20036
|13
|Quincy University Career Services
|1800 College St.
Quincy, IL 62301
|Rebecca Barrett
|14
|Land of Lincoln Consortium
|1300 S 9th St.
Springfield, Il 62703
|Susan Sims
|15
|U of I Springfield
K30 Human Resources office
|Springfield, IL 62794
|Rosa Bryan
|16
|Southern Illinois University
|Room 1056 Communications Building
Carbondale, IL 62901
|Phylis Johnson
|17
|Illinois Broadcasters Association
|300 N Pershing Ave.
Suite B
Energy IL 62933
|Debbie David
618-942-2139
|18
|Springfield Center for Independent Living
|426 West Jefferson
Springfield, IL 62702
|Cecelia Haasis
|19
|AllAccess.com
|All Access Music Group
28955 Pacific Coast Hwy
Suite 210
Malibu, CA 90265
|On Air Position
310.457.6616
|20
|Women in Communications
|P.O. Box 1105
Bloomington, IL 61702
|21
|Women in Management
|P.O. Box 1131
Springfield, IL 62705
|22
|Springfield College in Illinois
|1500 N. Fifth Street
Springfield, IL 62702
|23
|Springfield Urban League
|1100 N 11th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
|Ms. Nicki Baker
|24
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|908 Martin Luther King Dr.
Springfield, IL 62703
|25
|Lincolnland Community College
|5250 Shephard Road
Springfield, IL 62702
|Shawn Shures
|26
|Zion Baptist Church/Pastor Hagy
|1601 E. Laurel
Springfield 62707
|27
|Employee Referral
|28
|Broadcast Center Employee Placement
|2360 Hampton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63139
|John Carrol
314-647-8181
|29
|State Journal Register
|One Copley Plaza
Springfield, IL
|217-789-1506
|30
|Capital Area Career Center
|2201 Toronto Road
Springfield, IL 62707
|Jim Grimes
217-529-5431
|31
|Neuhoff Media – Social Media Accounts
|Neuhoff Media-Decatur
250 North Water Street
Decatur, Illinois 62523
|Kevin O’Dea
217-528-3033
|32
|Neuhoff Media – Springfield
|Internal Posting
|217-528-3033
|33
|Country Aircheck
|Country Aircheck
914 18th Ave South
|Lon Helton
615.320.1450
|34
|Craigslist
|Craigslist.com
|Michele Mitchell
217-528-3033
|35
|NeuhoffMedia.com
|Neuhoff Communications
3055 S 4th Street
Springfield, IL
|Michele Mitchell
217-528-3033
Supplemental Outreach Initiatives
Indiana Broadcasters Association – Career Fair
Neuhoff EVP Chris Fleming and VP/Programming Mike Shamus, attended the Indiana Broadcasters Association Spring Career Fair in Carmel, Indiana on March 30, 2019. We spoke with potential job candidates in sales, on-air, news and engineering positions.
University of Indianapolis
Neuhoff EVP Chris Fleming participated in an outreach program at University of Indianapolis – where job seekers applied for real world jobs at the radio stations and received real world feed-back from a seasoned hiring manager. January-February 2019
National Association of Broadcasters – Education Foundation
Neuhoff Media COO, Michael Hulvey, presented at the NABEF Student Scholar Mentoring program on September 26th, 2018. The remarks included information about careers in broadcasting, future opportunities in the industry and our company. The program was held in conjunction with the national Radio Show in Orlando Florida.
Neuhoff Sports Media Camp
This annual program featured 11 students attending the program the week of June 24th, 2019 at the Danville Area Community College. The program focused on young people interested in careers in the media field in general, but with an emphasis on radio, television broadcasting and writing. Members of the Neuhoff staff conduct hands on training in announcing, interviewing, reporting, writing and public relations. In its 24th year, the Summer Media Camp is responsible for a number of current or former staff members
Fast Forward Development Program
The Neuhoff Fast Forward program allows a staff member in each market to participate in this development program. The Fast Forward participants learn from in-house experts plus outside speakers on subjects that lead to their professional development. The goal is to build our next generation of leaders in all facets of our business from the inside first.
Neuhoff Mentoring Program
A Neuhoff mentoring program has been established with senior team members and those identified through the Fast Forward Program. Each member meets monthly with their senior level mentor. The mentee receive direction on key career goals and personal development.
Neuhoff Media Internship Program
We regularly provide internship opportunities to the community for the development of skill necessary for employment in the broadcast industry. These internships focus on content, performance, support and development aspects. Our internships have been utilized by high school, college and post educational members of the public. A total of four students from Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and University of Illinois-Springfield served in this capacity during the reporting period.
Senior Leadership Team EEO Training Program
Annually the Neuhoff Leadership Team is provided with training on EEO best practices. We’ve provided outside experts to train specifically on matters relating to discrimination, sexual harassment and other matter related to employee development. We have retained the services a professional trainer to assist in these matters.