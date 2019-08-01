EEO August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Equal Employment Opportunity Program
Annual Report

Neuhoff Media – Springfield LLC
WFMB-AM/WFMB-FM/WCVS-FM/WXAJ-FM
Springfield, Illinois
August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

 

Full-Time Vacancies

 The following full-time positions were filled during the reporting period:

  1. Sports Reporter
  2. Director of Digital Services

Interview Sources

Total Number of Persons Interviewed: 10

Sources of Interviews Conducted:

Position Job Title Date Filled Applicants Interviewe-Sources- Recruitment Sources

Used

 Referral Source of Employee
1

 

 Sports Reporter 8/2/18

 

 9, 27, 35 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, 27, 32, 35 27
2 Director of Digital Sales  & Client Services 5/1/19 1, 19, 27, 35 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 35 35

 

 Recruitment Sources of Employee Notices

 

1

  

On Air Announcements:

WFMB-FM/AM, WXAJ-FM, WCVS-FM

 3055 S. 4th Street

Springfield, IL 62703

 Kevin O’Dea

217-528-3033
 

2

 Manpower 2719 W. Monroe Street

Springfield, Il  62704

 Ginette Comstock

217-528-2323
 

3

 Southern Illinois University Broadcast Department Woody Hall B204

Carbondale, IL  62901

 Dr. James Scales
 

4

 Rainbow Push Coal 930 E 50th St.

Chicago, IL  60615

 Tannis Williamson
 

5

 Career Center I.S.U.

 

 Career Center I.S.U.

Coordinator Student Employment

Campus Box 2520

Normal IL 61790

 

 Timoteo Asis
 

6

 Parkland College

 

 2400 W. Bradley Avenue

Champaign, IL  61821

 Sandy Spencer
 

7

 John Wood Community College

 

 1301 S. 48th Street

Quincy, IL  62305

 Susan Deege
 

8

 NAACP Springfield Branch P.O. Box 1524

Springfield, IL  62704

 Rudy Davenport
 

9

 University of IL at Champaign/Urbana 620 E John

Room 250

Champaign, IL  61820

 Lavonne Nouaofski
 

10

 IL Center for Broadcasting 55 W 22nd Street

#240

Lombard, IL  60148

 Mike Kendall
 

11

 IL Dept. of Human Services Office

 

 2435 Broadway

Quincy, IL  62301

 Donna Ryan
12 National Association of Broadcasters Minority & Specialty Services Department 1771 N Street NW

Washington DC 20036
13 Quincy University Career Services 1800 College St.

Quincy, IL  62301

 Rebecca Barrett
14 Land of Lincoln Consortium 1300 S 9th St.

Springfield, Il 62703

 Susan Sims
15 U of I Springfield
K30 Human Resources office		 Springfield, IL  62794 Rosa Bryan
16 Southern Illinois University Room 1056 Communications Building

Carbondale, IL  62901

 Phylis Johnson
17 Illinois Broadcasters Association 300 N Pershing Ave.

Suite B

Energy IL  62933

 Debbie David
618-942-2139
18 Springfield Center for Independent Living 426 West Jefferson

Springfield, IL  62702

 Cecelia Haasis
19 AllAccess.com All Access Music Group

28955 Pacific Coast Hwy

Suite 210

Malibu, CA 90265

 On Air Position

310.457.6616
20 Women in Communications P.O. Box 1105

Bloomington, IL  61702

 
21 Women in Management P.O. Box 1131

Springfield, IL 62705
22 Springfield College in Illinois 1500 N. Fifth Street

Springfield, IL  62702
23 Springfield Urban League 1100 N 11th St.

Springfield, IL  62703

 Ms. Nicki Baker
24 Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 908 Martin Luther King Dr.

Springfield, IL  62703
25 Lincolnland Community College 5250 Shephard Road

Springfield, IL  62702

 Shawn Shures
26 Zion Baptist Church/Pastor Hagy 1601 E. Laurel

Springfield  62707
27 Employee Referral
28 Broadcast Center Employee Placement 2360 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, MO  63139

 John Carrol

314-647-8181
29 State Journal Register One Copley Plaza

Springfield, IL

 217-789-1506
30 Capital Area Career Center 2201 Toronto Road

Springfield, IL  62707

 Jim Grimes
217-529-5431
31 Neuhoff Media – Social Media Accounts Neuhoff Media-Decatur

250 North Water Street

Decatur, Illinois 62523

 Kevin O’Dea

217-528-3033
32 Neuhoff Media – Springfield Internal Posting 217-528-3033
33 Country Aircheck Country Aircheck

914 18th Ave South
Nashville, TN 37212

 

 Lon Helton

615.320.1450
34 Craigslist Craigslist.com Michele Mitchell

217-528-3033
35 NeuhoffMedia.com Neuhoff Communications

3055 S 4th Street

Springfield, IL

 Michele Mitchell

217-528-3033

 

Supplemental Outreach Initiatives

Indiana Broadcasters Association – Career Fair
Neuhoff EVP Chris Fleming and VP/Programming Mike Shamus, attended the Indiana Broadcasters Association Spring Career Fair in Carmel, Indiana on March 30, 2019. We spoke with potential job candidates in sales, on-air, news and engineering positions.

University of Indianapolis
Neuhoff EVP Chris Fleming participated in an outreach program at University of Indianapolis – where job seekers applied for real world jobs at the radio stations and received real world feed-back from a seasoned hiring manager. January-February 2019

National Association of Broadcasters – Education Foundation
Neuhoff Media COO, Michael Hulvey, presented at the NABEF Student Scholar Mentoring program on September 26th, 2018. The remarks included information about careers in broadcasting, future opportunities in the industry and our company. The program was held in conjunction with the national Radio Show in Orlando Florida.

Neuhoff Sports Media Camp
This annual program featured 11 students attending the program the week of June 24th, 2019 at the Danville Area Community College. The program focused on young people interested in careers in the media field in general, but with an emphasis on radio, television broadcasting and writing. Members of the Neuhoff staff conduct hands on training in announcing, interviewing, reporting, writing and public relations. In its 24th year, the Summer Media Camp is responsible for a number of current or former staff members

Fast Forward Development Program

The Neuhoff Fast Forward program allows a staff member in each market to participate in this development program.  The Fast Forward participants learn from in-house experts plus outside speakers on subjects that lead to their professional development.  The goal is to build our next generation of leaders in all facets of our business from the inside first. 

Neuhoff Mentoring Program

A Neuhoff mentoring program has been established with senior team members and those identified through the Fast Forward Program.  Each member meets monthly with their senior level mentor.  The mentee receive direction on key career goals and personal development.

Neuhoff Media Internship Program

We regularly provide internship opportunities to the community for the development of skill necessary for employment in the broadcast industry.  These internships focus on content, performance, support and development aspects.  Our internships have been utilized by high school, college and post educational members of the public. A total of four students from Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and University of Illinois-Springfield served in this capacity during the reporting period.

Senior Leadership Team EEO Training Program

Annually the Neuhoff Leadership Team is provided with training on EEO best practices. We’ve provided outside experts to train specifically on matters relating to discrimination, sexual harassment and other matter related to employee development.  We have retained the services a professional trainer to assist in these matters.

