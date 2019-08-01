EEO August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Equal Employment Opportunity Program

Annual Report

Neuhoff Media – Springfield LLC

WFMB-AM/WFMB-FM/WCVS-FM/WXAJ-FM

Springfield, Illinois

August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Full-Time Vacancies

The following full-time positions were filled during the reporting period:

Sports Reporter Director of Digital Services

Interview Sources

Total Number of Persons Interviewed: 10

Sources of Interviews Conducted:

Position Job Title Date Filled Applicants Interviewe-Sources- Recruitment Sources Used Referral Source of Employee 1 Sports Reporter 8/2/18 9, 27, 35 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, 27, 32, 35 27 2 Director of Digital Sales & Client Services 5/1/19 1, 19, 27, 35 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 35 35

Recruitment Sources of Employee Notices

1 On Air Announcements: WFMB-FM/AM, WXAJ-FM, WCVS-FM 3055 S. 4th Street Springfield, IL 62703 Kevin O’Dea 217-528-3033 2 Manpower 2719 W. Monroe Street Springfield, Il 62704 Ginette Comstock 217-528-2323 3 Southern Illinois University Broadcast Department Woody Hall B204 Carbondale, IL 62901 Dr. James Scales 4 Rainbow Push Coal 930 E 50th St. Chicago, IL 60615 Tannis Williamson 5 Career Center I.S.U. Career Center I.S.U. Coordinator Student Employment Campus Box 2520 Normal IL 61790 Timoteo Asis 6 Parkland College 2400 W. Bradley Avenue Champaign, IL 61821 Sandy Spencer 7 John Wood Community College 1301 S. 48th Street Quincy, IL 62305 Susan Deege 8 NAACP Springfield Branch P.O. Box 1524 Springfield, IL 62704 Rudy Davenport 9 University of IL at Champaign/Urbana 620 E John Room 250 Champaign, IL 61820 Lavonne Nouaofski 10 IL Center for Broadcasting 55 W 22nd Street #240 Lombard, IL 60148 Mike Kendall 11 IL Dept. of Human Services Office 2435 Broadway Quincy, IL 62301 Donna Ryan 12 National Association of Broadcasters Minority & Specialty Services Department 1771 N Street NW Washington DC 20036 13 Quincy University Career Services 1800 College St. Quincy, IL 62301 Rebecca Barrett 14 Land of Lincoln Consortium 1300 S 9th St. Springfield, Il 62703 Susan Sims 15 U of I Springfield

K30 Human Resources office Springfield, IL 62794 Rosa Bryan 16 Southern Illinois University Room 1056 Communications Building Carbondale, IL 62901 Phylis Johnson 17 Illinois Broadcasters Association 300 N Pershing Ave. Suite B Energy IL 62933 Debbie David

618-942-2139 18 Springfield Center for Independent Living 426 West Jefferson Springfield, IL 62702 Cecelia Haasis 19 AllAccess.com All Access Music Group 28955 Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 210 Malibu, CA 90265 On Air Position 310.457.6616 20 Women in Communications P.O. Box 1105 Bloomington, IL 61702 21 Women in Management P.O. Box 1131 Springfield, IL 62705 22 Springfield College in Illinois 1500 N. Fifth Street Springfield, IL 62702 23 Springfield Urban League 1100 N 11th St. Springfield, IL 62703 Ms. Nicki Baker 24 Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 908 Martin Luther King Dr. Springfield, IL 62703 25 Lincolnland Community College 5250 Shephard Road Springfield, IL 62702 Shawn Shures 26 Zion Baptist Church/Pastor Hagy 1601 E. Laurel Springfield 62707 27 Employee Referral 28 Broadcast Center Employee Placement 2360 Hampton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63139 John Carrol 314-647-8181 29 State Journal Register One Copley Plaza Springfield, IL 217-789-1506 30 Capital Area Career Center 2201 Toronto Road Springfield, IL 62707 Jim Grimes

217-529-5431 31 Neuhoff Media – Social Media Accounts Neuhoff Media-Decatur 250 North Water Street Decatur, Illinois 62523 Kevin O’Dea 217-528-3033 32 Neuhoff Media – Springfield Internal Posting 217-528-3033 33 Country Aircheck Country Aircheck 914 18th Ave South

Nashville, TN 37212 Lon Helton 615.320.1450 34 Craigslist Craigslist.com Michele Mitchell 217-528-3033 35 NeuhoffMedia.com Neuhoff Communications 3055 S 4th Street Springfield, IL Michele Mitchell 217-528-3033

Supplemental Outreach Initiatives

Indiana Broadcasters Association – Career Fair

Neuhoff EVP Chris Fleming and VP/Programming Mike Shamus, attended the Indiana Broadcasters Association Spring Career Fair in Carmel, Indiana on March 30, 2019. We spoke with potential job candidates in sales, on-air, news and engineering positions.

University of Indianapolis

Neuhoff EVP Chris Fleming participated in an outreach program at University of Indianapolis – where job seekers applied for real world jobs at the radio stations and received real world feed-back from a seasoned hiring manager. January-February 2019

National Association of Broadcasters – Education Foundation

Neuhoff Media COO, Michael Hulvey, presented at the NABEF Student Scholar Mentoring program on September 26th, 2018. The remarks included information about careers in broadcasting, future opportunities in the industry and our company. The program was held in conjunction with the national Radio Show in Orlando Florida.

Neuhoff Sports Media Camp

This annual program featured 11 students attending the program the week of June 24th, 2019 at the Danville Area Community College. The program focused on young people interested in careers in the media field in general, but with an emphasis on radio, television broadcasting and writing. Members of the Neuhoff staff conduct hands on training in announcing, interviewing, reporting, writing and public relations. In its 24th year, the Summer Media Camp is responsible for a number of current or former staff members

Fast Forward Development Program

The Neuhoff Fast Forward program allows a staff member in each market to participate in this development program. The Fast Forward participants learn from in-house experts plus outside speakers on subjects that lead to their professional development. The goal is to build our next generation of leaders in all facets of our business from the inside first.

Neuhoff Mentoring Program

A Neuhoff mentoring program has been established with senior team members and those identified through the Fast Forward Program. Each member meets monthly with their senior level mentor. The mentee receive direction on key career goals and personal development.

Neuhoff Media Internship Program

We regularly provide internship opportunities to the community for the development of skill necessary for employment in the broadcast industry. These internships focus on content, performance, support and development aspects. Our internships have been utilized by high school, college and post educational members of the public. A total of four students from Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and University of Illinois-Springfield served in this capacity during the reporting period.

Senior Leadership Team EEO Training Program

Annually the Neuhoff Leadership Team is provided with training on EEO best practices. We’ve provided outside experts to train specifically on matters relating to discrimination, sexual harassment and other matter related to employee development. We have retained the services a professional trainer to assist in these matters.