Monday April 15th 1975

9.) Sammy Johns- Chevy Van

8.) Bad Company- Movin’ On

7.) Silver Convention- Fly Robin Fly

6.) Neil Sedaka- Bad Blood

5.) Leo Sayer- Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)

4.) Pure Prairie League- Amie

3.) John Denver- Thank God I’m a Country Boy

2.) Queen- Killer Queen

1.) Olivia Newton John- Have You Ever Been Mellow

Thursday April 18th 1992

9.) Bobby Brown- Humpin’ Around

8.) En Vogue- Free Your Mind

7.) Mc Hammer- 2 Legit 2 Quit

6.) Tom Cochrane- Life’s a Highway

5.) Bob Jovi- Keep the Faith

4.) Van Halen- Right Now

3.) Annie Lenox- Walking on Broken Glass

2.) Spin Doctors- Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong

1.) Mr Big- To Be With You

Tuesday April 16th 1976

9.) Seals and Crofts- Get Closer

8.) Cliff Richards- Devil Woman

7.) Henry Gross- Shannon

6.) Earth Wind and Fire- Sing a Song

5.) John Sebastian- Welcome Back

4.) Vicki Sue Robinson- Turn The Beat Around

3.) Gordon lightfoot- The Wreck of The Edmund Fitzgerald

2.) Sylvers- Boogie Fever

1.) Four seasons- December 1963 (Oh What a Night)

Friday April 19th 1982

9.) Little River band- Man on Your Mind

8.) Dexy’s Midnight Runners- Come on Eileen

7.) Billy Squire- Everybody Wants You

6.) Asia- Only Time Will Tell

5.) Toto- Roseanna

4.) Paul Davis- 65 Love Affair

3.) Huey Lewis- Working For a Livin’

2.) The Waitresses- I Know What Boys Like

1.) J. Geils Band- Centerfold

Wednesday April 17th 1984

9.) Night Ranger- Sister Christian

8.) Queen- Radio Ga-Ga

7.) Kenny Loggins- Footloose

6.) Culture Club- Miss Me Blind

5.) Jacksons- State of Shock

4.) Jump in The Saddle- The Curly Shuffle

3.) Rockwell- Somebody’s Watching Me

2.) Sheila E. The Glamorous Life

1.) Van Halen- Jump

SUBMIT YOUR 9 @ 9 SUGGESTIONS
FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share