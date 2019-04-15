Monday April 15th 1975
9.) Sammy Johns- Chevy Van
8.) Bad Company- Movin’ On
7.) Silver Convention- Fly Robin Fly
6.) Neil Sedaka- Bad Blood
5.) Leo Sayer- Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance)
4.) Pure Prairie League- Amie
3.) John Denver- Thank God I’m a Country Boy
2.) Queen- Killer Queen
1.) Olivia Newton John- Have You Ever Been Mellow
Thursday April 18th 1992
9.) Bobby Brown- Humpin’ Around
8.) En Vogue- Free Your Mind
7.) Mc Hammer- 2 Legit 2 Quit
6.) Tom Cochrane- Life’s a Highway
5.) Bob Jovi- Keep the Faith
4.) Van Halen- Right Now
3.) Annie Lenox- Walking on Broken Glass
2.) Spin Doctors- Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong
1.) Mr Big- To Be With You
Tuesday April 16th 1976
9.) Seals and Crofts- Get Closer
8.) Cliff Richards- Devil Woman
7.) Henry Gross- Shannon
6.) Earth Wind and Fire- Sing a Song
5.) John Sebastian- Welcome Back
4.) Vicki Sue Robinson- Turn The Beat Around
3.) Gordon lightfoot- The Wreck of The Edmund Fitzgerald
2.) Sylvers- Boogie Fever
1.) Four seasons- December 1963 (Oh What a Night)
Friday April 19th 1982
9.) Little River band- Man on Your Mind
8.) Dexy’s Midnight Runners- Come on Eileen
7.) Billy Squire- Everybody Wants You
6.) Asia- Only Time Will Tell
5.) Toto- Roseanna
4.) Paul Davis- 65 Love Affair
3.) Huey Lewis- Working For a Livin’
2.) The Waitresses- I Know What Boys Like
1.) J. Geils Band- Centerfold
Wednesday April 17th 1984
9.) Night Ranger- Sister Christian
8.) Queen- Radio Ga-Ga
7.) Kenny Loggins- Footloose
6.) Culture Club- Miss Me Blind
5.) Jacksons- State of Shock
4.) Jump in The Saddle- The Curly Shuffle
3.) Rockwell- Somebody’s Watching Me
2.) Sheila E. The Glamorous Life
1.) Van Halen- Jump