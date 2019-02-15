Celebrate a Loved One. Save a Life.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking true stories from people who have lost loved ones or otherwise been affected by poor choices and driving behaviors on Illinois roadways.

The stories may be featured as a part of Life or Death Illinois, IDOT’s ongoing effort to encourage better driving habits and reach zero deaths on Illinois roads.

In 2018, 1,047 lives were ended on Illinois roads, according to provisional IDOT statistics, marking the third consecutive year of more than 1,000 traffic fatalities, among the highest totals in a decade.

But, there’s hope. Raising awareness of the actual lives being lost and sharing their stories can help motivate change and ultimately save lives. To learn more, please click here to share the life you would like to celebrate.