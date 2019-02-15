MONDAY, FEB. 18: 1976
9. “Convoy,” C.W. McCall
8. “You Sexy Thing,” Hot Chocolate
7. “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” Paul Simon
6. “Rock N Roll All Night Live,” Kiss
5. “Boogie Fever,” Sylvers
4. “Evil Woman,” ELO
3. “Let Your Love Flow,” Bellamy Brothers
2. “Sing A Song,” Earth Wind and Fire
1. “Love Rollercoaster,” Ohio Players
TUESDAY, FEB. 19: 1985
9. “One Night In Bangkok,” Murray Head
8. “Material Girl,” Madonna
7. “California Girls,” David Lee Roth
6. “The Heat Is On,” Glenn Frey
5. “Rhythm Of The Night,” DeBarge
4. “Run To You,” Bryan Adams
3. “Easy Lover,” Phil Collins/ Phillip Bailey
2. “Lover Girl,” Teena Marie
1. “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20: 1994
9. “Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through,” Meatloaf
8. “Linger,” Cranberries
7. “I Can See Clearly Now,” Jimmy Cliff
6. “No Excuses,” Alice N Chains
5. “The Sign,” Ace Of Base
4. “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” Crash Test Dummies
3. “Streets Of Philadelphia,” Bruce Springsteen
2. “Found Out About You,” Gin Blossoms
1. “Hero,” Mariah Carey