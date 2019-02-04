WIN Kenny Chesney Tickets & Trip to Champaign

How to Enter the Contest:
The “Kenny Chesney Tickets” contest will begin on 2/4/19 and end on 2/24/19
To participate in the contest, register for a chance to win at local stores listed on wfmb.com.
Limit one (1) entry per person. Entrants may be disqualified at the sole discretion of WFMB-FM.
-
Eligibility Restrictions:
The contest is open to all Station listeners who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in service area of station. Employees, officers, and directors of Schnucks, Pepsi, Neuhoff Media, their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, advertising, and promotion agencies, any and all other companies associated with this contest, and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above are not eligible. Immediate family shall include spouse, parents, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren and any other person residing within the same household.
Listeners are eligible to win a Station contest only once every thirty days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest.
Conditions:
Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be required to sign an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent. Failure or refusal to execute the release will result in winner forfeiting the prize. Photo identification and social security number of the Grand Prize winner may also be required in order to collect the prize
By participating in the contest, the winner or winners (and their guest or traveling companion, if any) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and to sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize.
A maximum (1) Grand Prize(s) will be awarded. Grand Prize winner must accept delivery of prize from sponsor, or as otherwise instructed by sponsor. All other costs related to prize delivery and acceptance is the responsibility of winner including but not limited to all federal state and local taxes. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value not to exceed $32,000.00 in cost if an advertised prize becomes unavailable.
Grand Prize winner(s) will be required to complete and return a W-9 form (if prize value exceeds $600.00), affidavit of eligibility, and liability/publicity release (Tennessee residents need not sign publicity release), and present a valid driver’s license and social security card before prize will be awarded. Winners of prizes greater than $600.00 will be issued a 1099 form reflecting the value of the prize(s) and are responsible for paying all income taxes on prize(s). Pursuant to the liability release, the winners will agree to hold Odds On Promotions, Station, its licensee, their affiliated companies and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each