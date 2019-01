Closings Weekend of 1-18-2019

Before you head out check the latest road conditions from IDOT: Click Here

Check the latest Sangamon County road conditions: Click Here

Snow Emergencies/Parking Bans

Springfield

Auburn

Rochester

Jerome

Sangamon County Declares Level Winter Weather Emergency

Cancellations/Delays

BALL-CHATHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT: ALL ATHLETIC GAMES, PRACTICES, OPEN GYMS CANCELLED SATURDAY

LINCOLN LAND CC MAIN CAMPUS – ALL EDUCATION CENTERS: CLOSED SATURDAY- LLCC basketball games rescheduled again, to Thursday, Jan. 24, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Capital Canine Training Club in Chatham 9am & 10 am classes will be cancelled for tomorrow due to inclement weather

ATHENS AREA FOOD PANTRY: CLOSED SATURDAY

HSHS ST. JOHN’S HOSPITAL: CARDIAC REHAB CLASSES CANCELLED SATURDAY

SPRINGFIELD CLINIC LINCOLN: CLOSED SATURDAY

SPRINGFIELD CLINIC PEDIATRICS AND ADOLESCENT CENTER: CLOSED SATURDAY

SPRINGFIELD CLINIC WABASH – PEDIATRICS: CLOSED SATURDAY

SPRINGFIELD PARK DISTRICT: ERIN’S PAVILION CLOSED ALL WEEKEND