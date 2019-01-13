Updated as of 11:30 a.m. January 15
- Before you head out check the latest road conditions from IDOT: Click Here
- Check the latest Sangamon County road conditions: Click Here
- Closings/Late Starts:
- Chester East Lincoln: 1 hour late
- Four Rivers Special Ed: CLOSED TUESDAY
- Franklin Community Unit School District 1: CLOSED TUESDAY
- House of Worship After School Program: CLOSED TUESDAY
- Jacksonville Public Schools: CLOSED TUESDAY | Activities as scheduled
- Just for Kids Early Learning Center/JFK Headstart Program: CLOSED TUESDAY
- New Berlin Schools: CLOSED TUESDAY
- Pleasant Plains Schools: CLOSED TUESDAY
- St. John’s College of Nursing: Open at NOON
- The Nursery School: CLOSED TUESDAY
- Triopia Public Schools: Open | Buses on snow routes
- West Lincoln Broadwell: 1 hour late start