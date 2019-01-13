Updated as of 11:30 a.m. January 15

  • Before you head out check the latest road conditions from IDOT: Click Here
  • Check the latest Sangamon County road conditions: Click Here
  • Closings/Late Starts:
    • Chester East Lincoln: 1 hour late
    • Four Rivers Special Ed: CLOSED TUESDAY
    • Franklin Community Unit School District 1: CLOSED TUESDAY
    • House of Worship After School Program: CLOSED TUESDAY
    • Jacksonville Public Schools: CLOSED TUESDAY | Activities as scheduled
    • Just for Kids Early Learning Center/JFK Headstart Program: CLOSED TUESDAY
    • New Berlin Schools: CLOSED TUESDAY
    • Pleasant Plains Schools: CLOSED TUESDAY
    • St. John’s College of Nursing: Open at NOON
    • The Nursery School: CLOSED TUESDAY
    • Triopia Public Schools: Open | Buses on snow routes
    • West Lincoln Broadwell: 1 hour late start
