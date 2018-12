The Taylorville Food Pantry is taking donations.

What they’re looking for:

Peanut Butter, Jelly, Non-Perishable food items, Snacks.

The kind of food people without power can eat.

Other Items:

Candles, Flashlights, Blankets, & Coats are being accepted but their primary focus is food.

Address: 1429 E. Main Cross,Taylorville, IL 62568

Phone: +1 (217) 820-5174