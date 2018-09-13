Help Hurricane Michael Survivors

Money is the #1 thing needed. It can be used for anything as needs shift and doesn’t require additional resources to transport.

Donate to the Florida Disaster Fund

Donate Online

Text MICHAEL to 20222

The American Red Cross

Text MICHAEL to 90999 to donate $10

Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (435-7669)

Donate via Alexa:

Amazon announced their mobile assistants can be used to send donations to the Red Cross. Just say, “Alexa, donate to Hurricane Michael.”

Salvation Army

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Donate Online

Americares Foundation

Donate Online