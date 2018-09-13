Help Hurricane Michael Survivors

-
Money is the #1 thing needed. It can be used for anything as needs shift and doesn’t require additional resources to transport.
Donate to the Florida Disaster Fund
Text MICHAEL to 20222
The American Red Cross
Text MICHAEL to 90999 to donate $10
Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (435-7669)
Donate Online
Donate via Alexa:
Amazon announced their mobile assistants can be used to send donations to the Red Cross. Just say, “Alexa, donate to Hurricane Michael.”
Salvation Army
Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY
Donate Online
Americares Foundation
-
American Red Cross
redcross.org/volunteer/
Salvation Army
http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/volunteer/
-
Check on family and friends through the social network’s Safety Check feature: