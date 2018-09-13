Help Hurricane Florence Survivors

Money is the #1 thing needed. It can be used for anything as needs shift and doesn’t require additional resources to transport.

The American Red Cross

Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (435-7669)

Donate online:

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-florence-donations.html/

Salvation Army

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Donate online: http://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/

Americares Foundation

For every $10 you donate, your impact will be multiplied by 20 to provide $200 in aid.

Donate online