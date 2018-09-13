Help Hurricane Florence Survivors

-
Money is the #1 thing needed. It can be used for anything as needs shift and doesn’t require additional resources to transport.
The American Red Cross
Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (435-7669)
Donate online:
https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-florence-donations.html/
Salvation Army
Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY
Donate online: http://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/
Americares Foundation
For every $10 you donate, your impact will be multiplied by 20 to provide $200 in aid.
-
American Red Cross
redcross.org/volunteer/
Salvation Army
http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/volunteer/
-
The social network plans to activate SafetyCheck feature. Family and friends can mark themselves as “safe” for loved ones.
https://www.facebook.com/crisisresponse/