EEO August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Equal Employment Opportunity Program

Annual Report

Neuhoff Media – Springfield LLC

WFMB-AM/WFMB-FM/WCVS-FM/WXAJ-FM

Springfield, Illinois

August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018

Full-Time Vacancies

The following full-time positions were filled during the reporting period:

Account Executive Account Executive Receptionist Operations Manager

Interview Sources

Total Number of Persons Interviewed:

Sources of Interviews Conducted:

Position Job Title Date Filled Applicants Interviewe-Sources- Recruitment Sources Used Referral Source of Employee 1 Account Executive 9/14/17 1, 10, 20, 27, 30 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34 1 2 Account Executive 2/1/18 10, 17, 22, 23, 30 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34 30 3 Receptionist 5/1/18 1, 2 1, 2, 23, 25, 28, 31, 34 2 4 Operations Manager 7/1/18 17, 19, 27, 32 17, 19, 20, 27, 31, 32, 34 19

Recruitment Sources of Employee Notices

1 On Air Announcements: WFMB-FM/AM, WXAJ-FM, WCVS-FM 3055 S. 4th Street Springfield, IL 62703 Kevin O’Dea 217-528-3033 2 Manpower 2719 W. Monroe Street Springfield, Il 62704 Ginette Comstock 217-528-2323 3 Southern Illinois University Broadcast Department Woody Hall B204 Carbondale, IL 62901 Dr. James Scales 4 Rainbow Push Coal 930 E 50th St. Chicago, IL 60615 Tannis Williamson 5 Career Center I.S.U. Career Center I.S.U. Coordinator Student Employment Campus Box 2520 Normal IL 61790 Timoteo Asis 6 Parkland College 2400 W. Bradley Avenue Champaign, IL 61821 Sandy Spencer 7 John Wood Community College 1301 S. 48th Street Quincy, IL 62305 Susan Deege 8 NAACP Springfield Branch P.O. Box 1524 Springfield, IL 62704 Rudy Davenport 9 University of IL at Champaign/Urbana 620 E John Room 250 Champaign, IL 61820 Lavonne Nouaofski 10 IL Center for Broadcasting 55 W 22nd Street #240 Lombard, IL 60148 Mike Kendall 11 IL Dept. of Human Services Office 2435 Broadway Quincy, IL 62301 Donna Ryan 12 National Association of Broadcasters Minority & Specialty Services Department 1771 N Street NW Washington DC 20036 13 Quincy University Career Services 1800 College St. Quincy, IL 62301 Rebecca Barrett 14 Land of Lincoln Consortium 1300 S 9th St. Springfield, Il 62703 Susan Sims 15 U of I Springfield

K30 Human Resources office Springfield, IL 62794 Rosa Bryan 16 Southern Illinois University Room 1056 Communications Building Carbondale, IL 62901 Phylis Johnson 17 Illinois Broadcasters Association 300 N Pershing Ave. Suite B Energy IL 62933 Debbie David

618-942-2139 18 Springfield Center for Independent Living 426 West Jefferson Springfield, IL 62702 Cecelia Haasis 19 AllAccess.com All Access Music Group 28955 Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 210 Malibu, CA 90265 On Air Position 310.457.6616 20 Women in Communications P.O. Box 1105 Bloomington, IL 61702 21 Women in Management P.O. Box 1131 Springfield, IL 62705 22 Springfield College in Illinois 1500 N. Fifth Street Springfield, IL 62702 23 Springfield Urban League 1100 N 11th St. Springfield, IL 62703 Ms. Nicki Baker 24 Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 908 Martin Luther King Dr. Springfield, IL 62703 25 Lincolnland Community College 5250 Shephard Road Springfield, IL 62702 Shawn Shures 26 Zion Baptist Church/Pastor Hagy 1601 E. Laurel Springfield 62707 27 Employee Referral 28 Broadcast Center Employee Placement 2360 Hampton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63139 John Carrol 314-647-8181 28 State Journal Register One Copley Plaza Springfield, IL 217-789-1506 29 Capital Area Career Center 2201 Toronto Road Springfield, IL 62707 Jim Grimes

217-529-5431 30 Neuhoff Media – Social Media Accounts Neuhoff Media-Decatur 250 North Water Street Decatur, Illinois 62523 Kevin O’Dea 217-528-3033 31 Neuhoff Media – Springfield Internal Posting 217-528-3033 32 Country Aircheck Country Aircheck 914 18th Ave South

Nashville, TN 37212 Lon Helton 615.320.1450 33 Craigslist Craigslist.com Michele Mitchell 217-528-3033 34 NeuhoffMedia.com Neuhoff Communications 3055 S 4th Street Springfield, IL Michele Mitchell 217-528-3033

Supplemental Outreach Initiatives

Participation in at least four job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility in making hiring decisions.

Indiana Broadcasters Association – Career Fair

Neuhoff Lafayette General Sales Manager, Matt Moore, attended the Indiana Broadcasters Association Spring Career Fair in Carmel, Indiana on March 24, 2018. Mr. Moore spoke with potential job candidates in sales, on-air and news positions.

Eastern Illinois University – Career Fair

Neuhoff Media Vice President, Michele Mitchell, attended the Eastern Illinois University Career Fair on March 22nd, 2018. Michele represented all Neuhoff markets in speaking with students about positions in sales, on-air, digital, sports and news. Students were provided information about the company, and future opportunities within the company.

Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting.

Purdue University-Media Ethic Class

Senior Management spoke to Purdue Media Ethic Class on 10/23/2017. All three members of the team gave student a snap shot of a day in the life of a media manager, media sales manager and on-air talent. Future opportunities within the Neuhoff company were presented to the students. Class consisted of 15 upper level Purdue students.

Illinois Broadcasters Association – Media University

Neuhoff Media Vice President, Danielle Outlaw participated in the IBA University at Illinois State University on October 6th, 2017. Speaking at the Bone Student Center on the topic of – “Careers in Media Sales”, Danielle’s presentation centered on the industry in general, Neuhoff opportunities specifically

Participation in other activities designed by the station employment unit reasonably calculated to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcasting to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such opportunities.

Neuhoff Media Summer Media Camp

This annual program featured 15 students attending camp the week of June 18th, 2018 at the Danville Area Community College. The program focused on young people interested in careers in the media field in general, but with an emphasis on radio, television broadcasting and writing. Members of the Neuhoff staff conduct hands on training in announcing, interviewing, reporting and public relations. In its 23rd year, the Summer Media Camp is responsible for a number of current or past staff members.

National Association of Broadcasters – Outreach

Neuhoff Media COO, Michael Hulvey, presented at the NAB Broadcasters Convention on April 10th, 2018. Michael’s presentation about recruitment was attended by students including those from University of Indianapolis. The remarks included information about careers in broadcasting, future opportunities in the industry and company. The presentation was made on three occasions during the conference.