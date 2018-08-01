EEO August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Equal Employment Opportunity Program
Annual Report
Neuhoff Media – Springfield LLC
WFMB-AM/WFMB-FM/WCVS-FM/WXAJ-FM
Springfield, Illinois
August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018

 

Full-Time Vacancies

The following full-time positions were filled during the reporting period:

  1. Account Executive
  2. Account Executive
  3. Receptionist
  4. Operations Manager

 

Interview Sources

Total Number of Persons Interviewed:

Sources of Interviews Conducted:

Position Job Title Date Filled Applicants Interviewe-Sources- Recruitment Sources

Used

 Referral Source of Employee
1

 

 Account Executive 9/14/17

 

 1, 10, 20, 27, 30 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34 1
2 Account Executive 2/1/18 10, 17, 22, 23, 30 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34 30
3 Receptionist 5/1/18 1, 2 1, 2, 23, 25, 28, 31, 34 2
4 Operations Manager 7/1/18 17, 19, 27, 32 17, 19, 20, 27, 31, 32, 34 19

 

 

Recruitment Sources of Employee Notices

 

1

  

On Air Announcements:

WFMB-FM/AM, WXAJ-FM, WCVS-FM

 3055 S. 4th Street

Springfield, IL 62703

 Kevin O’Dea

217-528-3033
 

2

 Manpower 2719 W. Monroe Street

Springfield, Il  62704

 Ginette Comstock

217-528-2323
 

3

 Southern Illinois University Broadcast Department Woody Hall B204

Carbondale, IL  62901

 Dr. James Scales
 

4

 Rainbow Push Coal 930 E 50th St.

Chicago, IL  60615

 Tannis Williamson
 

5

 Career Center I.S.U.

 

 Career Center I.S.U.

Coordinator Student Employment

Campus Box 2520

Normal IL 61790

 

 Timoteo Asis
 

6

 Parkland College

 

 2400 W. Bradley Avenue

Champaign, IL  61821

 Sandy Spencer
 

7

 John Wood Community College

 

 1301 S. 48th Street

Quincy, IL  62305

 Susan Deege
 

8

 NAACP Springfield Branch P.O. Box 1524

Springfield, IL  62704

 Rudy Davenport
 

9

 University of IL at Champaign/Urbana 620 E John

Room 250

Champaign, IL  61820

 Lavonne Nouaofski
 

10

 IL Center for Broadcasting 55 W 22nd Street

#240

Lombard, IL  60148

 Mike Kendall
 

11

 IL Dept. of Human Services Office

 

 2435 Broadway

Quincy, IL  62301

 Donna Ryan
12 National Association of Broadcasters Minority & Specialty Services Department 1771 N Street NW

Washington DC 20036
13 Quincy University Career Services 1800 College St.

Quincy, IL  62301

 Rebecca Barrett
14 Land of Lincoln Consortium 1300 S 9th St.

Springfield, Il 62703

 Susan Sims
15 U of I Springfield
K30 Human Resources office		 Springfield, IL  62794 Rosa Bryan
16 Southern Illinois University Room 1056 Communications Building

Carbondale, IL  62901

 Phylis Johnson
17 Illinois Broadcasters Association 300 N Pershing Ave.

Suite B

Energy IL  62933

 Debbie David
618-942-2139
18 Springfield Center for Independent Living 426 West Jefferson

Springfield, IL  62702

 Cecelia Haasis
19 AllAccess.com All Access Music Group

28955 Pacific Coast Hwy

Suite 210

Malibu, CA 90265

 On Air Position

310.457.6616
20 Women in Communications P.O. Box 1105

Bloomington, IL  61702

 
21 Women in Management P.O. Box 1131

Springfield, IL 62705
22 Springfield College in Illinois 1500 N. Fifth Street

Springfield, IL  62702
23 Springfield Urban League 1100 N 11th St.

Springfield, IL  62703

 Ms. Nicki Baker
24 Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 908 Martin Luther King Dr.

Springfield, IL  62703
25 Lincolnland Community College 5250 Shephard Road

Springfield, IL  62702

 Shawn Shures
26 Zion Baptist Church/Pastor Hagy 1601 E. Laurel

Springfield  62707
27 Employee Referral
28 Broadcast Center Employee Placement 2360 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, MO  63139

 John Carrol

314-647-8181
28 State Journal Register One Copley Plaza

Springfield, IL

 217-789-1506
29 Capital Area Career Center 2201 Toronto Road

Springfield, IL  62707

 Jim Grimes
217-529-5431
30 Neuhoff Media – Social Media Accounts Neuhoff Media-Decatur

250 North Water Street

Decatur, Illinois 62523

 Kevin O’Dea

217-528-3033
31 Neuhoff Media – Springfield Internal Posting 217-528-3033
32 Country Aircheck Country Aircheck

914 18th Ave South
Nashville, TN 37212

 Lon Helton

615.320.1450
33 Craigslist Craigslist.com Michele Mitchell

217-528-3033
34 NeuhoffMedia.com Neuhoff Communications

3055 S 4th Street

Springfield, IL

 Michele Mitchell

217-528-3033

 

Supplemental Outreach Initiatives

Participation in at least four job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility in making hiring decisions.

Indiana Broadcasters Association – Career Fair

Neuhoff Lafayette General Sales Manager, Matt Moore, attended the Indiana Broadcasters Association Spring Career Fair in Carmel, Indiana on March 24, 2018.  Mr. Moore spoke with potential job candidates in sales, on-air and news positions.

Eastern Illinois University – Career Fair

Neuhoff Media Vice President, Michele Mitchell, attended the Eastern Illinois University Career Fair on March 22nd, 2018.  Michele represented all Neuhoff markets in speaking with students about positions in sales, on-air, digital, sports and news.  Students were provided information about the company, and future opportunities within the company.

Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting.

Purdue University-Media Ethic Class

Senior Management spoke to Purdue Media Ethic Class on 10/23/2017. All three members of the team gave student a snap shot of a day in the life of a media manager, media sales manager and on-air talent. Future opportunities within the Neuhoff company were presented to the students. Class consisted of 15 upper level Purdue students.

Illinois Broadcasters Association – Media University

Neuhoff Media Vice President, Danielle Outlaw participated in the IBA University at Illinois State University on October 6th, 2017.  Speaking at the Bone Student Center on the topic of – “Careers in Media Sales”, Danielle’s presentation centered on the industry in general, Neuhoff opportunities specifically

Participation in other activities designed by the station employment unit reasonably calculated to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcasting to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such opportunities.

Neuhoff Media Summer Media Camp

This annual program featured 15 students attending camp the week of June 18th, 2018 at the Danville Area Community College.  The program focused on young people interested in careers in the media field in general, but with an emphasis on radio, television broadcasting and writing. Members of the Neuhoff staff conduct hands on training in announcing, interviewing, reporting and public relations. In its 23rd year, the Summer Media Camp is responsible for a number of current or past staff members.

National Association of Broadcasters – Outreach 

Neuhoff Media COO, Michael Hulvey, presented at the NAB Broadcasters Convention on April 10th, 2018.  Michael’s presentation about recruitment was attended by students including those from University of Indianapolis.  The remarks included information about careers in broadcasting, future opportunities in the industry and company.  The presentation was made on three occasions during the conference.

 

 

 

 

 

 

