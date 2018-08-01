EEO August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Equal Employment Opportunity Program
Annual Report
Neuhoff Media – Springfield LLC
WFMB-AM/WFMB-FM/WCVS-FM/WXAJ-FM
Springfield, Illinois
August 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018
Full-Time Vacancies
The following full-time positions were filled during the reporting period:
- Account Executive
- Account Executive
- Receptionist
- Operations Manager
Interview Sources
Total Number of Persons Interviewed:
Sources of Interviews Conducted:
|Position
|Job Title
|Date Filled
|Applicants Interviewe-Sources-
|Recruitment Sources
Used
|Referral Source of Employee
|1
|Account Executive
|9/14/17
|1, 10, 20, 27, 30
|1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34
|1
|2
|Account Executive
|2/1/18
|10, 17, 22, 23, 30
|1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34
|30
|3
|Receptionist
|5/1/18
|1, 2
|1, 2, 23, 25, 28, 31, 34
|2
|4
|Operations Manager
|7/1/18
|17, 19, 27, 32
|17, 19, 20, 27, 31, 32, 34
|19
Recruitment Sources of Employee Notices
|
1
|
On Air Announcements:
WFMB-FM/AM, WXAJ-FM, WCVS-FM
|3055 S. 4th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
|Kevin O’Dea
217-528-3033
|
2
|Manpower
|2719 W. Monroe Street
Springfield, Il 62704
|Ginette Comstock
217-528-2323
|
3
|Southern Illinois University Broadcast Department
|Woody Hall B204
Carbondale, IL 62901
|Dr. James Scales
|
4
|Rainbow Push Coal
|930 E 50th St.
Chicago, IL 60615
|Tannis Williamson
|
5
|Career Center I.S.U.
|Career Center I.S.U.
Coordinator Student Employment
Campus Box 2520
Normal IL 61790
|Timoteo Asis
|
6
|Parkland College
|2400 W. Bradley Avenue
Champaign, IL 61821
|Sandy Spencer
|
7
|John Wood Community College
|1301 S. 48th Street
Quincy, IL 62305
|Susan Deege
|
8
|NAACP Springfield Branch
|P.O. Box 1524
Springfield, IL 62704
|Rudy Davenport
|
9
|University of IL at Champaign/Urbana
|620 E John
Room 250
Champaign, IL 61820
|Lavonne Nouaofski
|
10
|IL Center for Broadcasting
|55 W 22nd Street
#240
Lombard, IL 60148
|Mike Kendall
|
11
|IL Dept. of Human Services Office
|2435 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
|Donna Ryan
|12
|National Association of Broadcasters Minority & Specialty Services Department
|1771 N Street NW
Washington DC 20036
|13
|Quincy University Career Services
|1800 College St.
Quincy, IL 62301
|Rebecca Barrett
|14
|Land of Lincoln Consortium
|1300 S 9th St.
Springfield, Il 62703
|Susan Sims
|15
|U of I Springfield
K30 Human Resources office
|Springfield, IL 62794
|Rosa Bryan
|16
|Southern Illinois University
|Room 1056 Communications Building
Carbondale, IL 62901
|Phylis Johnson
|17
|Illinois Broadcasters Association
|300 N Pershing Ave.
Suite B
Energy IL 62933
|Debbie David
618-942-2139
|18
|Springfield Center for Independent Living
|426 West Jefferson
Springfield, IL 62702
|Cecelia Haasis
|19
|AllAccess.com
|All Access Music Group
28955 Pacific Coast Hwy
Suite 210
Malibu, CA 90265
|On Air Position
310.457.6616
|20
|Women in Communications
|P.O. Box 1105
Bloomington, IL 61702
|21
|Women in Management
|P.O. Box 1131
Springfield, IL 62705
|22
|Springfield College in Illinois
|1500 N. Fifth Street
Springfield, IL 62702
|23
|Springfield Urban League
|1100 N 11th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
|Ms. Nicki Baker
|24
|Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|908 Martin Luther King Dr.
Springfield, IL 62703
|25
|Lincolnland Community College
|5250 Shephard Road
Springfield, IL 62702
|Shawn Shures
|26
|Zion Baptist Church/Pastor Hagy
|1601 E. Laurel
Springfield 62707
|27
|Employee Referral
|28
|Broadcast Center Employee Placement
|2360 Hampton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63139
|John Carrol
314-647-8181
|28
|State Journal Register
|One Copley Plaza
Springfield, IL
|217-789-1506
|29
|Capital Area Career Center
|2201 Toronto Road
Springfield, IL 62707
|Jim Grimes
217-529-5431
|30
|Neuhoff Media – Social Media Accounts
|Neuhoff Media-Decatur
250 North Water Street
Decatur, Illinois 62523
|Kevin O’Dea
217-528-3033
|31
|Neuhoff Media – Springfield
|Internal Posting
|217-528-3033
|32
|Country Aircheck
|Country Aircheck
914 18th Ave South
|Lon Helton
615.320.1450
|33
|Craigslist
|Craigslist.com
|Michele Mitchell
217-528-3033
|34
|NeuhoffMedia.com
|Neuhoff Communications
3055 S 4th Street
Springfield, IL
|Michele Mitchell
217-528-3033
Supplemental Outreach Initiatives
Participation in at least four job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility in making hiring decisions.
Indiana Broadcasters Association – Career Fair
Neuhoff Lafayette General Sales Manager, Matt Moore, attended the Indiana Broadcasters Association Spring Career Fair in Carmel, Indiana on March 24, 2018. Mr. Moore spoke with potential job candidates in sales, on-air and news positions.
Eastern Illinois University – Career Fair
Neuhoff Media Vice President, Michele Mitchell, attended the Eastern Illinois University Career Fair on March 22nd, 2018. Michele represented all Neuhoff markets in speaking with students about positions in sales, on-air, digital, sports and news. Students were provided information about the company, and future opportunities within the company.
Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting.
Purdue University-Media Ethic Class
Senior Management spoke to Purdue Media Ethic Class on 10/23/2017. All three members of the team gave student a snap shot of a day in the life of a media manager, media sales manager and on-air talent. Future opportunities within the Neuhoff company were presented to the students. Class consisted of 15 upper level Purdue students.
Illinois Broadcasters Association – Media University
Neuhoff Media Vice President, Danielle Outlaw participated in the IBA University at Illinois State University on October 6th, 2017. Speaking at the Bone Student Center on the topic of – “Careers in Media Sales”, Danielle’s presentation centered on the industry in general, Neuhoff opportunities specifically
Participation in other activities designed by the station employment unit reasonably calculated to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcasting to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such opportunities.
Neuhoff Media Summer Media Camp
This annual program featured 15 students attending camp the week of June 18th, 2018 at the Danville Area Community College. The program focused on young people interested in careers in the media field in general, but with an emphasis on radio, television broadcasting and writing. Members of the Neuhoff staff conduct hands on training in announcing, interviewing, reporting and public relations. In its 23rd year, the Summer Media Camp is responsible for a number of current or past staff members.
National Association of Broadcasters – Outreach
Neuhoff Media COO, Michael Hulvey, presented at the NAB Broadcasters Convention on April 10th, 2018. Michael’s presentation about recruitment was attended by students including those from University of Indianapolis. The remarks included information about careers in broadcasting, future opportunities in the industry and company. The presentation was made on three occasions during the conference.