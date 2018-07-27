Sports Radio 1450, 96.7 BOB-FM and Channel1450.com kick off the 2018 Fighting Illini and Central State Eight football seasons with a special live broadcast from The Shed at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, August 13, 6-8 p.m.

SPECIAL GUESTS

  • Illinois Athletic Director, Josh Whitman
  • The Voice of the Fighting Illini, Brian Barnhart
  • Central State Eight Coaches, Ken and Derek Leonard

Win Fighting Illini football tickets and other prizes with Sports Radio 1450’s Tim Schweizer, Jim Ruppert, Steve Bridge.

