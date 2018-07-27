Sports Radio 1450, 96.7 BOB-FM and Channel1450.com kick off the 2018 Fighting Illini and Central State Eight football seasons with a special live broadcast from The Shed at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, August 13, 6-8 p.m.
SPECIAL GUESTS
Illinois Athletic Director, Josh Whitman
The Voice of the Fighting Illini, Brian Barnhart
Central State Eight Coaches, Ken and Derek Leonard
Win Fighting Illini football tickets and other prizes with Sports Radio 1450’s Tim Schweizer, Jim Ruppert, Steve Bridge.